Barbara Lou Bowersox of Hanover, PA and formerly of Pikesville, died on Sunday March 3, 2019. She was the wife of Gordon E. Bowersox. Born April 8, 1941 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of Bernard and Marian Smithmyer.She was a 1959 graduate of Seton High School in Baltimore, and worked at Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Hunt Valley.Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are three daughters and two sons, Laura (Robert) Polashuk, Susan (Christopher) Byers, Julie (Seth) Hankins, Gordon E. Jr. (Melinda) Bowersox, and Steven Bowersox; sister Audrey O'Sullivan; thirteen grandkids; eight great grandkids. Barbara was preceded in death by a brother Bernard "Chip" Smithmyer.A service will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Ave, McSherrytown, PA, 17344. Viewing will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the University of Maryland Cancer Center.www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2019