Barbara Davis died peacefully at the Charlestown Retirement Community in Catonsville, MD on Tuesday July 26, 2019. Born on July 27, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Benny and Ester Rutkauskis, and a graduate of Baltimore,s St Martins High School class of 1950. Retired professional educator at Chesapeake High School in Pasadena, MD. Preceded in death by her loving husband Harry Davis, her sisters Josephine Bobarsky, Ann Rutkauskis and Teresa Newell. Survived by her sister Lil Caplins, many step children, grand-children, great grand-children, nieces and nephews. Memorial donations to Gilchrist Hospice are requested by the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 31, 2019
