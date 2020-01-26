Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:30 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Barbara L. Rakentzes
On January 24, 2020, Barbara Lee Rakentzes (nee Bernhardt) a 1956 graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, an Instrumental Music Teacher for the Baltimore County School System for 35 years and in retirement she was a member of the Chesapeake Concert Band for over 15 years. She was the beloved wife of Matthew M. Rakentzes, the beloved sister of Diana G. Bernhardt and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Tuesday, Jan. 28th from 1 to 4 PM where a Trisaghion Service will be held at 3:30 PM. A Graveside service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, Jan. 29th at 11 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
