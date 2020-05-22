Barbara Rich, age 82, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she worked in the billing office of St. Joseph Hospital before retiring to travel. She is best known for being a warm and fun-loving presence in the lives of her friends and family. Barbara loved reading, needlework, decorating, keeping up with the news, the Orioles and the Ravens, celebrating the holidays, and large family gatherings. She will be remembered for planning events, her green thumb – especially African violets – her kindness, thoughtfulness, and witty sense of humor.Barbara is cherished by her eldest daughter, Doria Ruane Owen and Doria's husband, Britt Owen and her middle daughter, Donna Ruane Morrison and Donna's husband, David Morrison. She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Dawn Ruane Stump.Barbara is a beloved grandmother to April Owen King and her husband, Seane King; Amanda Owen Sadie and her husband Jacques Sadie; Elizabeth Owen Edelen and her husband, Mark Edelen; Philip Owen, Jr. and his wife, Megan Owen; Rachel Morrison; Jacquelyn Palm and her husband Mike Palm; and Zachary Stump. She is adored by 13 great grandchildren: Brett, Breandan and Chloe King; Anje Sadie; Matthew, Corrine, Jonah and Alex Edelen; Declan, Tristan and Iris Owen; and Griffin and Grayson Palm.A private service will be held for family and invited guests.