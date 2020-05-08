Barbara Lou Hastings (nee Salzman), of Columbia, MD, passed away on May 6, 2020, at the age of 77. She is survived by her loving son, Andrew Hastings and brother, Steven Salzman. She was predeceased by her parents, Anne and Jesse Salzman.



She lived a life of loving kindness and compassion for all people. She loved to sing and had the warmest smile.



Funeral services and interment are private.



