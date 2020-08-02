Barbara Louise Greenspun of Berlin, MD, passed away on July 30th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Greenspun. She is survived by her brothers George & David Kenney, her son Brian Watts (Gina), her grandchildren Nate & Carly Watts, Ben, Meghan and Julia Verill.



Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5th @11am. Guests can pay their respects starting at 10:30am. Interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Autistic Children's Support Group of Worcester County, Inc. P.O. Box 1322, Ocean Pines, MD 21811.



