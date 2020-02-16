|
On February 11, 2020 BARBARA MAE PENROD, beloved wife of the late Edward Eugene Lowe and George R. Penrod. Devoted mother of Michael E. Lowe and his wife Jennifer L. Lowe and loving grandmother of Michael P. Lowe.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service Memorial for Barbara on Wednesday, February 19th at 10:00a.m. at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the . Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020