On March 10, 2019, Barbara Suzanne Michaud, nee Workman, beloved wife of the late Donald M. Michaud, loving mother of Rick, Pam and Lisa Sehorn, David Michaud and his wife Brenda and the late Bobby Sehorn and the late Donna Michaud, cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 3.Her family will miss her dearly and appreciate all the strength, love and generosity that she has provided to everyone throughout the years. They grieve for the loss, but are content in knowing that she will be reunited with all the ones she, and the family, have loved and lost.From her daughter, Pam, is the following personal note: "Sweet dreams mother, from your daughter Pam with love and kisses. Mom Mom from your grandchildren Hunter, Jennifer (Brian), Destiny and Kyle (Alyse). Forever loving and thinking of you Great Mom Mom from your great grandchildren, Jake, Emma, Sophia, and Madiliene. Smile with the angels!"A memorial service was held Friday, March 15th at the Emory United Methodist Church, 3810 Church Rd., Ellicott City, MD 21043. Interment Private. Those who desire to not contribute flowers may direct memorial contributions to Emory United Methodist at the above address. Condolences may be left for the family at www.slackfuneralhome.com