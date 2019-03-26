|
On March 25, 2019, Barbara Ann Myers of Mt. Airy. Beloved wife of Kenneth Myers; and loving daughter of Doris Callahan. Also survived by 4 daughters, 12 grandchildren, and 3 sisters. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 1 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 26, 2019