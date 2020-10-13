Barbara Gail Newman, aged 75, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Gilchrist Center in Towson, Maryland. She was born February 28, 1945 in Weehawken, New Jersey, to Ernest and Lucille (Brummond) Cleri. Barbara graduated from Ridgefield Memorial High School and continued her education by completing undergraduate work at Georgian Court College, a Master of Social Work from Morgan State University, and doctoral education at the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. She married William E. Newman on the Metedeconk River in Brick, New Jersey; where she and her family lived and spent nearly 50 years residing. Barbara spent her life's work educating, learning, and applying social solutions; continually working to make the world a better place. Barbara truly loved the outdoors, reading, learning and writing, and eating delicious food. Barbara had the unique ability to connect with all people; demonstrating a deep understanding of the human condition. She is survived by her husband, William E. Newman of Baltimore, MD; three children, Jennifer Barnhart and her husband Jared of northern Baltimore County; Billy Newman and his wife Kristen of Washington, DC; John Newman and his wife Gina of Franklin, TN; five grandchildren, Giuliana, Jack, Josie, Lucille, Maxwell, and brother, Richard Cleri of Ridgefield, NJ. Family, friends, and others whose lives Barbara touched are invited to celebrate her life on Saturday, October 17th at the Evans Funeral Home in Monkton, Maryland from 1-42PM with a memorial service at 2PM. Please join Barbara's family to reminisce, grieve, and celebrate her beautiful life. The Celebration will adhere to public health safety guidelines. In her memory, donations may go to the Gilchrist Center.



