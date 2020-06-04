Barbara Jeffries (Anderson) Phillips of Parkville, MD, died May 29, 2020 at age 79. Born in Baltimore, MD, on April 17, 1941 to Doris and Marquis Jeffries, she was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur E. Phillips and her parents. She leaves a son Duncan L. Anderson Sr. of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., a daughter Tonya L. Anderson of Baltimore; a sister, Marlene D. Jeffries of Washington, DC, and many other family and friends. She was a graduate of Dunbar Senior High and Morgan State (College) University. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Parkwood Cemetery, Baltimore.



