Barbara Phillips
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jeffries (Anderson) Phillips of Parkville, MD, died May 29, 2020 at age 79. Born in Baltimore, MD, on April 17, 1941 to Doris and Marquis Jeffries, she was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur E. Phillips and her parents. She leaves a son Duncan L. Anderson Sr. of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., a daughter Tonya L. Anderson of Baltimore; a sister, Marlene D. Jeffries of Washington, DC, and many other family and friends. She was a graduate of Dunbar Senior High and Morgan State (College) University. Graveside services will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at Parkwood Cemetery, Baltimore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved