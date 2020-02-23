|
On January 31, 2020, Barbara Rouse May Tschudi Koppelman, daughter of the late Evelyn Rouse Mills Tschudi and Harolf Tschudi, wife of the late Walter Koppelman, Jr., devoted mother of Walter Koppelman, III (Deborah), Jay Van Cortland Koppelman, and Baker Rouse Koppelman (Rebecca), dear grandmother of Alexander Mills Koppelman and Parker Reynolds Koppelman.
A private graveside service will take place at Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge, Maryland. Memorial contributions to Johns Hopkins University for the benefit of the Heart and Vascular Institute: Development Office, 600 North Wolfe Street, Blalock 536, Baltimore, Maryland 21287.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020