Home

POWERED BY

Barbara R. M. T. Koppelman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara R. M. T. Koppelman Notice
On January 31, 2020, Barbara Rouse May Tschudi Koppelman, daughter of the late Evelyn Rouse Mills Tschudi and Harolf Tschudi, wife of the late Walter Koppelman, Jr., devoted mother of Walter Koppelman, III (Deborah), Jay Van Cortland Koppelman, and Baker Rouse Koppelman (Rebecca), dear grandmother of Alexander Mills Koppelman and Parker Reynolds Koppelman.

A private graveside service will take place at Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge, Maryland. Memorial contributions to Johns Hopkins University for the benefit of the Heart and Vascular Institute: Development Office, 600 North Wolfe Street, Blalock 536, Baltimore, Maryland 21287.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -