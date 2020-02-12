|
On February 9, 2020; Barbara R. Moloney (nee Cushman); beloved wife of the late Eugene F. Moloney; devoted mother of James J. Moloney and Patricia E. Moloney; also survived by dear friend Patrick DeCarlo.
A Memorial Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc.1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Friday Feb. 14 at 10:30 AM. Friends may call on Thursday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020