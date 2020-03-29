Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara WOLKSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ratliff WOLKSTEIN


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Ratliff WOLKSTEIN Notice
On March 19, 2020, BARBARA RATLIFF WOLKSTEIN, beloved wife of Andrew Irving Wolkstein; devoted mother of Lauren Meliss Wolkstein (Sara Kiener) and Daniel Cliff Wolkstein; adoring grandmother of Liam Cliff Wolkstein, Maya Ruth Wolkstein, and Evelyn Sylvie Wolkner; dear sister of Cliff Ratliff III (Kathy) and sister-in-law of Nicky Ratliff and Mindy Ellen Wolkstein Giresi; aunt of Dana Howson, Kristin Vue, and Matthew Ratliff; loving daughter-in-law of Melvin Wolkstein. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or to the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -