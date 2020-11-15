Barbara Elizabeth Ringers was born in Montreal on August 26, 1942 to Kenneth Everett Pierce and Irene Alexandra MacMillan. She had been a resident of Wellspring Village at Brightview in Severna Park since January, 2019 after residing with her daughter and her family for years and died in November 13, 2020 due to complications resulting from frontotemporal dementia. The family is most grateful to the Brightview staff for their loving and dignified care.



Barbara is survived by her brother Donald Pierce of Las Vegas and his family. After the passing of their father and as a teenager, Barbara relocated with her family to West Palm Beach, FL.



Barbara attended Palm Beach High School where she met and began dating her future husband Douglas Andrew Ringers whom she married in 1964. She received her Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from FSU. They lived in Gainesville, FL and Eugene, Oregon and she worked for Martin Marietta and IBM while Doug pursued his PhD and post-doc in Physics.



They moved to Maryland in 1974 and Barbara worked for the Ballistics Research Laboratory at APG and earned her Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from U of DE. Doug passed away in 1985.



Barbara retired as Chief of the Applied Physics Branch, Protection Division, Weapons and Materials Research Directorate at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory. Her work primarily focused on technologies to enhance Army vehicle protection. In 1991, she participated in a Tank Commander Certification Course for M1/ M1A1 tanks to gain a greater appreciation for real life challenges in the field. She had also spent part of her career living and working in Japan and Hawaii as the Science Advisor, U.S. Army Japan and U.S. Army Pacific (1996-1999). She loved travel, exploration and adventure and shared that passion for learning and growth with her family.



Barbara is survived by her daughter Patricia Allison Fingado, her husband J.P. Fingado and their daughters Macy Elizabeth and Ella Rose Fingado. She is also survived by two grandsons, Benjamin Gavin and Brett Douglas Ringers and their mother Dana Ringers.



Barbara volunteered for Habitat for Humanity working on local builds and in Romania. She donated to NPR, ACLU, Amnesty International, St Jude's, American Cancer Society, Alzheimer's Association, Nature Conservancy, WWF as well as several organizations and projects promoting racial diversity, children's health and well-being and animal rescue including MAS Rescue. She made annual holiday donations to Heiffer International on behalf of her grandchildren and would have them select the types of animals and countries for gifting. If you are so inclined to make a donation or contribution in her honor, please consider donating to a person, group or organization that helps promote food security, equal rights, peace, health, education and/ or humanity.



