Barbara Ann Roccaldo (nee Brown), 77 of Reisterstown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Hanover, PA on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to Alessandro Roccaldo.
Born December 30, 1942 in Bronx, NY, she was a daughter of the late William W. Brown of Daniels, MD and Lee Brown (nee Voltock) of New York.
Mrs. Roccaldo is remembered as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. After graduating from William Howard Taft High School in 1960, followed by the Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School, her adventurous life took her from New York to Rome, Italy where she worked as a secretary and met her beloved husband, Alessandro. Mr. and Mrs. Roccaldo then moved to Maryland, where Barbara held various jobs with the Maryland State Government including the Maryland State Police and the Maryland Emergency Management Agency before her retirement in 2010. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and writing.
In addition to her husband, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Elena M. Richards and her husband, Clifton A. Richards of Hanover, as well as 2 grandchildren, Kelsey A. Richards and Madisen E. Richards.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Tuesday, September 15th at 11am at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church; 5125 Grandview Rd.; Hanover, PA 17331 with Fr. Matthew Morelli officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, MD. A time to share memories and condolences with the family will also be on Tuesday at the Church from 10am until Mass begins.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com