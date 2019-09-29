|
Barbara Strong Numbers passed away on September 21, 2019; loving wife of 58 years to Bruce Numbers; beloved mother of Steven M. Numbers and his wife Jessica, and Leanne N. Laub; cherished grandmother of Joshua A. and Zachary W. Numbers, and Matthew C. Laub; dear sister of Ann S. Akehurst and the late Nancy J. " Muffy" LeLoup. Barb is also survived by other nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, September 30, 3:30pm to 6:30pm with a Celebration of Barbara's life beginning at 4:30pm. Interment Private. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019