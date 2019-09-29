Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley
10 W. Padonia Road
Timonium, MD
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:30 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley
10 W. Padonia Road
Timonium, MD
Barbara S. Numbers


1939 - 2019
Barbara S. Numbers Notice
Barbara Strong Numbers passed away on September 21, 2019; loving wife of 58 years to Bruce Numbers; beloved mother of Steven M. Numbers and his wife Jessica, and Leanne N. Laub; cherished grandmother of Joshua A. and Zachary W. Numbers, and Matthew C. Laub; dear sister of Ann S. Akehurst and the late Nancy J. " Muffy" LeLoup. Barb is also survived by other nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, September 30, 3:30pm to 6:30pm with a Celebration of Barbara's life beginning at 4:30pm. Interment Private. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
