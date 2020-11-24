1/1
Barbara Slavkin
Barbara Jean Slavkin (nee Goldberg), of Columbia, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at the age of 71. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Slavkin; children, Jason Slavkin, and Amanda (Michael) Pizzurro; brother, David Goldberg; and grandchildren, Lila Pizzurro, Aiden Pizzurro, and Elliott Pizzurro. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Lillian Goldberg.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was also an exceptional pediatric nurse for nearly 50 years. She was loved and will be terribly missed by many family and friends.

A Virtual Funeral was held on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at 10 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, donate online at pancan.org.


Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Service
10:00 AM
Virtual Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
