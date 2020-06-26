Barbara Turley
On June 25th 2020; Barbara Ann Turley, of Nottingham; loving wife of the late Chuck Turley; devoted mother of Karen A. Barnhart, David Steven Turley and wife Lizzie, Linda Kathleen Florian, Paul Joseph Turley and wife Jackie; caring grandmother of Cheri Moody, Brian B. Barnhart, Rachel Florian, Zachary Turley, Hannah Turley, Craig Turley and Paul Michael Turley; dear great grandmother of Ethan Moody; dear sister of Gay Lynne Rodey; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
June 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We will always remember all the good times we had with Barbara and Chuck through the years.
Don & Gloria Treyes
Friend
