Barbara Turley

On June 25th 2020; Barbara Ann Turley, of Nottingham; loving wife of the late Chuck Turley; devoted mother of Karen A. Barnhart, David Steven Turley and wife Lizzie, Linda Kathleen Florian, Paul Joseph Turley and wife Jackie; caring grandmother of Cheri Moody, Brian B. Barnhart, Rachel Florian, Zachary Turley, Hannah Turley, Craig Turley and Paul Michael Turley; dear great grandmother of Ethan Moody; dear sister of Gay Lynne Rodey; Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.