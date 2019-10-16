Home

Barbara Van Ruiten, age 77 of Abingdon, MD, went home to be with God on October 10, 2019. Cherished wife of Michael for 46 years; dearly loved mother of Lynn Alford and husband Joe and Matt Van Ruiten and wife Melissa; proud "Grammy" of Sarah and Ashley; and beloved by many family members and friends. Barbara's great passions were her faith, family, friends, and volunteerism. She was an avid baker and loved to read and journal. A special thank you to the Kaufman Cancer Center and Amedisys Hospice for their compassion and care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Margaret's Church, 141 N Hickory Ave, Bel Air, MD, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's name to The Kaufman Cancer Center, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014, or at www.uchfoundation.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
