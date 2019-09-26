Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Barbara W. Sachs

Barbara W. Sachs Notice
Barbara W. Sachs, passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age of 88 years old. She is survived by her children Arlene Sachs, Harvey Sachs and Dr. Louis (Michelle) Sachs, grandchildren, Rebecca and Michael Sachs. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Michael Sachs, siblings, Marvin and Gerald Bark and her parents, Benjamin and Ida Bark.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, September 29, at 10 am. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015 or to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
