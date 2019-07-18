Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Wellington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Wellington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Wellington Notice
Barbara Reich Wellington, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 83 years old. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Fred Wellington, children, Lisa (Bill) Gouker and Nancy Naron, grandchildren, Emma Gouker, Rachael Martin and Josh Martin. She was predeceased by her parents, Esther and Neander Reich.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, July 19, at 10 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 6711 Park Heights Avenue #206, Baltimore, MD 21215.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now