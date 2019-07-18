|
Barbara Reich Wellington, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 83 years old. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Fred Wellington, children, Lisa (Bill) Gouker and Nancy Naron, grandchildren, Emma Gouker, Rachael Martin and Josh Martin. She was predeceased by her parents, Esther and Neander Reich.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, July 19, at 10 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 6711 Park Heights Avenue #206, Baltimore, MD 21215.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019