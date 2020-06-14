Barbara Zentz
Barbara Zentz, a court reporter in Baltimore for four decades, died Friday at the age of 82. The cause of death was a brain tumor. A lifelong learner, Barbara earned a master's degree in psychology and a law degree from the University of Baltimore and passed the Maryland bar. In her spare time, she loved to garden, knit and read. She is survived by her son, Mark; her daughter-in-law, Kariann; her daughter, Wendy Kolak; her son-in-law, Daniel; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
