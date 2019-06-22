|
Dr. Barbara Zirkin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Barry Ronald Zirkin, children Dr. Bill (Dr. Anat) Zirkin and Bobby (Tina) Zirkin, siblings Jim (Roberta) Gottlieb, and grandchildren, Talia, Jonah, Sophie and Emma Zirkin. She was predeceased by her parents, Bob Gottlieb and Mildred Blaufox.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, June 23, at 12 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation Choir, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6820 Chippewa Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. Please check Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 22, 2019