Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Zirkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Barbara Zirkin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dr. Barbara Zirkin Notice
Dr. Barbara Zirkin, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Barry Ronald Zirkin, children Dr. Bill (Dr. Anat) Zirkin and Bobby (Tina) Zirkin, siblings Jim (Roberta) Gottlieb, and grandchildren, Talia, Jonah, Sophie and Emma Zirkin. She was predeceased by her parents, Bob Gottlieb and Mildred Blaufox.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, June 23, at 12 pm. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation Choir, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6820 Chippewa Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209. Please check Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now