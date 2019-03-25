|
On March 24, 2019, Barry A. Edelman; beloved husband of Linda Edelman (nee Woldorff); loving father of Dr. Laurence (Lauren) Edelman and Megan (Daniel Caplan); devoted brother of the late Eta Rolnick and Sheila Schreiberg; dear son of the late Ida and Louis Edelman; loving grandfather of Ariana Caplan and Evelyn Edelman.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, March 26, at 3 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Animal Rescue Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349 or the , 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY 10016.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2019