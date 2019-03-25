Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Edelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry A. Edelman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Barry A. Edelman Notice
On March 24, 2019, Barry A. Edelman; beloved husband of Linda Edelman (nee Woldorff); loving father of Dr. Laurence (Lauren) Edelman and Megan (Daniel Caplan); devoted brother of the late Eta Rolnick and Sheila Schreiberg; dear son of the late Ida and Louis Edelman; loving grandfather of Ariana Caplan and Evelyn Edelman.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, March 26, at 3 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Animal Rescue Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349 or the , 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY 10016.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now