Dr. Barry E. Hoffman DDS of Salisbury, Maryland passed away on May 29, 2020, at the age of 75. He is survived by his "Beautiful Bride" Gerrie Hoffman (Fishman) and by his children Kari Hoffman, Tara Hoffman, and Hollie Hoffman, by his grandchildren Hallie Turner and Sara-elah Hoffman, by his nephew Brian Frank Hoffman, as well as many friends and family. He is preceded In death by his brothers Ronald Hoffman and Howard Hoffman and by his parents Frank and Rae Hoffman.



Barry was raised in Baltimore, Maryland and he was surrounded by his loving family full of many aunts, uncles and cousins. He loved going to Colts games with his Dad and brothers, and he frequently had adventures with his cousin Harry. He met his "Beautiful Bride" when they were 18 years old and they married four years later. He is the Love of Her Life! He attended the University of Maryland where he received his Doctorate in Dentistry. He then joined the United States Army and he served as a dentist at Fort Sam Huston in San Antonio, Texas. They then relocated to the Eastern Shore of Maryland to be closer to family. Barry was blessed to be married to his "lovely bride" and soulmate for 52 years, whom he loved and adored with all of his heart and soul. He surprised her with six weddings to renew their vows. The last vow renewal they celebrated was on their 50th. Everyday he would say, "Today is the Best Day of My Life!" That's how he lived his life. He was a tall and big guy with the kindest soul you'd ever meet. He loved helping people, and most of all he loved his family. He would tell people, "I am lucky to have girls!" He was the Best Dad in the World! He was an Amazing support and he shared so much Love, Kindness, and Laughter. His daughters have fond memories of him taking them and all of their friends on many adventures. He is also the Best Grandpa in the World! He shared so much love with Hallie and Sara-elah and he loves them with all of his heart. Barry was a dentist for 40 years and he enjoyed serving the Salisbury community. He loved his staff and they loved him. His laid back attitude and his sense of humor made life interesting. He was an avid golfer and he loved wood carving. He helped start the Wood Carving Club at the Ward Museum to bring people together to enjoy what they loved. He also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge with members of the bridge club.



He was also an active member of Beth Israel Synagogue. At one time, he served as President and he was a regular for a minyan. He had many close friends in his life, including Mark Gizzi. He appreciated their love and companionship. Our World is truly a better place because of his existence. He is a reminder the power of One person can truly change the World. We all feel Thankful for his big smile, big hugs, so much love and so much support. He truly made a difference. His family can only pray to continue to pass on in his legacy. His love, positivity and light will be remembered for eternity. May your soul rest in Peace knowing you lived your purpose and not only did you change the World, you changed our lives. In gratitude and in so much Love may you rest in Peace.



Funeral services are private. If you would like to make a donation to charity in his honor please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation, the Veteran's Health Administration or to First Responders. Thank You!



