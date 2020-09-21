On September 19, 2020, BARRY EDWARD FEE, beloved husband of Joan Fee; devoted father of Edward Fee (Jen); loving grandfather of Elodie Fee and Dashiell Fee; devoted father also of Bradley Macfee (Lori) and the late Kimberly Smith; loving grandfather also of 5 other grandchildren; adoring great-grandfather of 2 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Carmen Fee; and cherished son of the late Edward and Francis Fee. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, 11:30am – 12:25pm at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30pm. Interment is private.
Barry's family would prefer not to receive flowers and instead to have donations be made in his memory to the American Heart Association
and Penn-Mar Human Services. For more information, and to write online condolences, please visit: