Barry Edward Fee
On September 19, 2020, BARRY EDWARD FEE, beloved husband of Joan Fee; devoted father of Edward Fee (Jen); loving grandfather of Elodie Fee and Dashiell Fee; devoted father also of Bradley Macfee (Lori) and the late Kimberly Smith; loving grandfather also of 5 other grandchildren; adoring great-grandfather of 2 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Carmen Fee; and cherished son of the late Edward and Francis Fee. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, 11:30am – 12:25pm at St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30pm. Interment is private.

Barry's family would prefer not to receive flowers and instead to have donations be made in his memory to the American Heart Association and Penn-Mar Human Services. For more information, and to write online condolences, please visit:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Alphonsus Rodriguez Catholic Church
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

