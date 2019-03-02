Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Neiburger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Gordon Neiburger

Notice Condolences Flowers

Barry Gordon Neiburger Notice
On February 22, 2019, Barry Gordon Neiburger, born May 29, 1929; long time member of the Baltimore and New York financial community, who re-entered teaching with the Baltimore County Public Schools after retirement. He was pre-deceased by his parents, the late Leo and Rose Neiburger. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jacqueline Neiburger (nee Fox), his 3 sons, Colin S. (Becky) Neiburger, B. Matthew Neiburger, and Mitchell Neiburger, his grandchildren Uphar and Josh Neiburger, his sister Phyllis Cooper and her family.Funeral services and interment at Arlington Chizuk Amuno Cemetery are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 or the Johns Hopkins University Wilmer Eye Institute, Wilmer Development Office, Wilmer 112, 600 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21287-9015.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.