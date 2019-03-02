|
On February 22, 2019, Barry Gordon Neiburger, born May 29, 1929; long time member of the Baltimore and New York financial community, who re-entered teaching with the Baltimore County Public Schools after retirement. He was pre-deceased by his parents, the late Leo and Rose Neiburger. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jacqueline Neiburger (nee Fox), his 3 sons, Colin S. (Becky) Neiburger, B. Matthew Neiburger, and Mitchell Neiburger, his grandchildren Uphar and Josh Neiburger, his sister Phyllis Cooper and her family.Funeral services and interment at Arlington Chizuk Amuno Cemetery are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201 or the Johns Hopkins University Wilmer Eye Institute, Wilmer Development Office, Wilmer 112, 600 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD 21287-9015.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019