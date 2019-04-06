Home

Barry Ivin Griebler, 84, son of the late Sol and Sally (Feit) Griebler, brother of the late Marcia Levy Kleiman of Baltimore and the late David Wineman of Connecticut, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Sue (Zaner) Griebler, and his son Michael Griebler of Baltimore, daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Jeff Towle of Tampa, daughter and son-in-law, Cindy Griebler and Glenn Meizlesh of Albuquerque, and granddaughters Rose and Zoe Meizlesh. A memorial service will be held mid-April. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 6, 2019
