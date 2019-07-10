Home

Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
Barry Jay Kanefsky, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 8, 2019 at the age of 78-years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 56-years, Carole Kanefsky (nee Lipsitz), daughter Eve (Craig) Phythyon, sister-in-law Harriet (Burt) Gelvar, and grandchildren Eric Phythyon, Rachel Kanefsky, and Aaron Kanefsky. Barry is also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Beryl Stein, and his parents, Anne and Philip Kanefsky.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, July 12, at 11 am. Interment Maryland Friedel Lodge Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 or Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, c/o LifeBridge Health, Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, Pikesville, MD 21208, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 10 to July 11, 2019
