On May 11, 2020, Barry Cook Lepley, Sr., born October 9, 1942 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania; eldest son of the late Charles A. and Edna A. Lepley; beloved husband of Iris Joan Bauernfeind Lepley; devoted father of Barry Cook Lepley, Jr., and his wife Catherine Miceli Lepley; loving grandfather of Carter William Lepley and Brooks Paul Lepley; dear brother of Buddy C. Lepley and his fiancé Callee Suvak, Bonny J. Lepley Kessler and her husband M. Donald Kessler, Jr., and the late Cindy L. Lepley Toth, Terry H. Lepley, and Randy L. Lepley; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and his devoted boxer Miss Roxy.
Barry had a long and dedicated career as a medical technologist at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, the former Baltimore County General Hospital, and Johns Hopkins Bayview.
He was a member of Bishop Sebastian Council #5058 and Archbishop Francis P. Keough Assembly # 385 Knights of Columbus.
He loved dancing at the old Blob's Park and at the Polish Home Club.
Services are private. Memorial Contributions may be made in honor of Barry Lepley, Sr., Grandfather of Carter '25 & Brooks '27 to https://www.loyolablakefield.org/make-a-gift.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.