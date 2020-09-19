Barry Levin, 73, of Owings Mills, MD passed away on Thursday, September 17th, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly (nee Koontz), daughters, Jessica (Scott) Martin and Alyssa (Scott) Bryan, his grandchildren, Cassidy, Rebecca, and Alison Martin, and his nephews, Jason (Ruth) Levinson and Marcus (Vicky) Levinson. He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Levinson and his parents, Harry and Elinor Levin.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Maryland SPCA.



