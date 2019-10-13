Baltimore Sun Notices
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Carter Memorial Church of God in Christ
13 S. Poppleton Street
Baltimore, MD
Bishop Barry Randolph Simmons Sr.

Bishop Barry Randolph Simmons Sr. Notice
SIMMONS, SR. On, October 5, 2019; Bishop Barry Randolph Simmons, Sr. beloved husband of Barbara L. Simmons.

On Friday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 4:00-8:00PM.

On Saturday, Bishop Simmons, Sr. will lie instate at Carter Memorial Church of God in Christ, 13 S. Poppleton Street, Baltimore, MD (21201) where the family will receive friends from 10:00-10:30AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
