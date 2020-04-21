|
|
Barry Steven Cohen of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 19, 2020, at the age of 68. He is survived by his loving mother, Helen Cohen, siblings, Jeffrey (Lea) Cohen and Marla (Donald) Goldman. He is predeceased by his father, Herbert Elwood Cohen.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020