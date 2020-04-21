Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Steven Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Steven Cohen Notice
Barry Steven Cohen of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 19, 2020, at the age of 68. He is survived by his loving mother, Helen Cohen, siblings, Jeffrey (Lea) Cohen and Marla (Donald) Goldman. He is predeceased by his father, Herbert Elwood Cohen.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -