|
|
Wasserman , Barry
Barry Wasserman, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 16, 2019 at the age of 77 years. He is survived by his wife, Vera Wasserman (nee Uliss), children, Lori (Craig) Weiman and Dr. Erika Wasserman (Dan Goldblum), and grandchildren, Asher and Zoe Weiman, Ella and Eden Goldblum. He was predeceased by his parents, Ann and Robert Wasserman.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, June 19, at 12 pm. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Cong. Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at 8514 Topping Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. www.sollevinson.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 18 to June 19, 2019