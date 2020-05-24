Barry Wade Williams passed away May 4, 2020 at UPMC in Cumberland Maryland. Barry was born on March 14, 1965 at Homestead AFB, Florida. He was a southern gentleman, unpretentious and a talented artist and chef. His dry wit will be missed most of all. Barry is survived by 3 sisters, Nina Fazenbaker, Wendy McKiddy, Gretta Williams; 1 brother Jonathan Williams and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents Billy and Grace Williams. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National MS Foundation.



