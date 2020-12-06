Beatrice D. Kuff (nee Shapiro), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Laurie (Michael) Persh; sister, Benita (Seymour) Lozinsky; grandchildren, Andrea (Stephen) Baird, Heath Molinatti, Melinda (Greg) McGlothlin; and great-grandchildren, Elliott and Holden Baird, Gram and Lanie McGlothlin. She was predeceased by her cherished husband, Irwin Jerome "Jerry" Kuff; daughters, Bonnie Blum and Gail Kuff; and parents, Fredda and Henry Shapiro.
Mrs. Kuff worked in the office of pediatricians Miller and Rosenstein, for over 50 years. She was cherished by her patients for her warmth and knowledge.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to BrightFocus Foundation
, Alzheimers Disease Research Program, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 or National Organization for Rare Disorders, NORD, Inc. - Donations, Dept. 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc.