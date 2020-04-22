Home

Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan
Beatrice Ives Childs


1950 - 2020
Beatrice Ives Childs Notice
Age 69, of Cambridge, MA, succumbed to the COVID-19 virus at Belmont Manor Nursing Home on Monday, April 20th, 2020, where she had been for more than seven years struggling with the devastating neurological disease, Frontotemporal Dementia ("FTD"). Beezie, as she was known to all, was born in Baltimore, MD on November 26th, 1950, to the late William Holland Ives, a house painter, and the late Beatrice Bussey Ives, a homemaker. She graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore, MD, and the University of Rhode Island. She is survived by her husband, Frederick C. Childs, of Scituate, MA; their daughter, Elizabeth B. Childs, of New York, NY; and her three sisters, BJ Fannin, Judy DePauw and Louise Kirby, of Baltimore, MD. Professionally, Beezie was a real estate and facilities manager for several environmental engineering consulting firms in the Boston area. Beezie was a woman of quiet strength and courage with grace and a beautiful smile. She loved to cook, travel and scuba dive. A private graveside service and internment will be held on Thursday, April 23rd, at 3:00 pm at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Association of Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020
