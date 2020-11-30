Mrs. Beatrice S. Kolchin passed away peacefully at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was 87.Bea was born on August 31, 1933 in Bodenbach, Czechoslovakia and came to the United States with her parents when she was five years old. She grew up in Flemington, NJ, where she graduated from high school in 1951. Bea was awarded a full scholarship to attend Syracuse University. During her junior year of college, she married her high school sweetheart Richard Kolchin in 1955, she graduated from Syracuse with a degree in nursing. While Bea and Richie started their family in New Jersey, Bea worked as a public health and private duty nurse. After the family moved to Maryland, Bea worked as a supervisor for the Harford County Health Department and nurse coordinator at the Perry Point Veterans Administration Hospital; she also earned a graduate degree in public health from Johns Hopkins University. During Bea and Richie's fifty-one-year marriage, they enjoyed traveling, participating in public speaking events through Toastmasters International, and taking senior fitness and community college classes. In late 2018, Bea moved to an independent living home at Brightview Avondell, where she performed in the drama club, took fitness classes, and participated in many cultural and social activities. Both Bea and Richie were longstanding members of Temple Adas Shalom and supporters of The Arc of Northern Chesapeake Region-Harford County assisting individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.Bea was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard I. Kolchin and parents Oscar and Malwine Schneck. She is survived by her sister Esther Kaufman of Bridgewater, NJ, her daughter Cynthia L. Kolchin of Abingdon, MD, and son Frederick B. Kolchin (Linda) of Huntsville, AL, and several nieces and nephews.A Virtual Funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Interment Harford Jewish Center (Temple Adas Shalom) Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Temple Adas Shalom/The Harford Jewish Center, 8 N. Earlton Rd. Ext., Havre de Grace, MD 21078.