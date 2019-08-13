Home

Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
410-444-4683
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7527 HarfoRoad Road
Parkville, MD 21234
Beatrice L. German Notice
Beatrice L. "Betty" German, age 80 of Parkville on August 10, 2019. Born in Baltimore to the late Louis and Beatrice (Lantz) Eyler; cherished wife of Charlie German; beloved mother of Terry Roccio and husband Dave of Towson and the late David German; loving grandmother of Ashley Zumbrun and husband Alvin, David Roccio and wife Ashley; proud great grandmother of Rosalie Roccio; dear sister of the late James Eyler. She is also survived by family friend Don Garrish.

Family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 PM in the family owned Parkview Funeral Home & Cremation, 7527 Harford Rd, Parkville. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home Thursday at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Dulaney Memorial Gardens in Timonium. In lieu of flowers donations are to be directed to The at or 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2019
