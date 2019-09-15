|
On Saturday, August 31, 2019 Beatrice L. (nee Ford) McGlynn of Baltimore, age 86. Devoted mother of Janice M. Vohrer and her partner David Fitch, David W. McGlynn and his wife Leslie, Sally Jane Dent and her husband Mark Dent, Sr.; dear sister of the late Warren and Robert Ford; loving grandmother of Jim Vohrer, Jill Forbes, Riley McGlynn, Logan McGlynn, Rachel Dent and Mark Dent, Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the chapel of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 9534 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236 beginning at 10 AM. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019