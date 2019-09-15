Home

Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
9534 Belair Rd
Baltimore, MD
Beatrice L. McGlynn

Beatrice L. McGlynn Notice
On Saturday, August 31, 2019 Beatrice L. (nee Ford) McGlynn of Baltimore, age 86. Devoted mother of Janice M. Vohrer and her partner David Fitch, David W. McGlynn and his wife Leslie, Sally Jane Dent and her husband Mark Dent, Sr.; dear sister of the late Warren and Robert Ford; loving grandmother of Jim Vohrer, Jill Forbes, Riley McGlynn, Logan McGlynn, Rachel Dent and Mark Dent, Jr.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the chapel of St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 9534 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236 beginning at 10 AM. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
