On February 16, 2019, Beatrice M. Moeller (nee Walden) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Alvin W. Moeller; devoted mother of David Moeller, Jeanie Pfaff, Joanne West and her husband Anthony, Michael Moeller and his wife Diane Perdue, and Bonnie Moeller; loving grandmother of Melissa Moeller, Luke Pfaff and his wife Laura, Laura West, and Lisa Roth and her husband Mike; cherished great-grandmother of Bella Santini, Brenna Franklin, Chase Sherry, MJ Roth, and Luke Roth.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Oak Crest Chapel 8800 Walther Blvd., Parkville, MD 21234, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 10-11am, with a funeral mass to be celebrated at 11am. Interment services will be private. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
