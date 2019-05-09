Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Maddox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Maddox

Notice Condolences Flowers

Beatrice Maddox Notice
April 8,1925 - May 1,2019Bea went peacefully home to be with her husband Del on May 1, 2019.She is survived by daughters: Kathleen Ogan, Deborah Kragel,Julia Greaver. She is loved by 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.Bea was a faithful member of First Church of Christ Scientist, Towson, MD. She was active there for many years. She served in the Sunday School, member of the church board and Care Committee. A celebration of life will be held June 15, at 10:30 in the First Church of Christ Scientists, 1 Maryland Ave. Towson, Md.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to her church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.