April 8,1925 - May 1,2019Bea went peacefully home to be with her husband Del on May 1, 2019.She is survived by daughters: Kathleen Ogan, Deborah Kragel,Julia Greaver. She is loved by 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.Bea was a faithful member of First Church of Christ Scientist, Towson, MD. She was active there for many years. She served in the Sunday School, member of the church board and Care Committee. A celebration of life will be held June 15, at 10:30 in the First Church of Christ Scientists, 1 Maryland Ave. Towson, Md.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to her church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 9 to May 10, 2019