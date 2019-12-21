|
|
Of Baltimore, Maryland, died peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday, December 18th, 2019. Born June 7, 1924, and preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Minnie Platt, her loving brothers Henry, Reuben, Julius and Paul, and sister, Evelyn. Her husband Alex died 11/10/07. After retirement in 1986 from the Maryland State Dept. of Unemployment, she became active in B'Nai Brith Women, Lillie Strauss Chapter. She is survived by her daughters, M'Lissa (Michael) and Janean (Steve), grandchildren, Adam, Chelsea, Jeremy, Maia, Yardena and Elan, and niece and nephews, Gail (Fred), Kenny (Judy) and Bill (Maureen). Shiva/Celebration of Life ceremony, Summer of 2020.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 21, 2019