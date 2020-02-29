Home

Memorial service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Adult Education Center
St. Margaret's church.
Beatrice Reilly


1930 - 2020
Beatrice Reilly Notice
Beatrice Mae Reilly, age 89, of Spring Hill Florida passed away on February 14, 2020 at the Atria Evergreen Woods Nursing Home in Spring Hill, Florida. Born in 1930 in Brooklyn New York she was the third of four girls, Catherine, Hazel, Beatrice, and Marion. Born to Priscilla and Theodore Behrens. In 1950 she was married to Myles Reilly Sr. Mrs. Reilly is survived by her sister Marion Eschner, two children Myles Reilly Jr., and Merri Ward, her daughters-in-law Karen Singleton Reilly and Kathleen Malinchak Reilly, her son-in-law Robert Ward. Her granddaughter Kathleen Reilly, and two grandsons, Sean Reilly and Robert Myles Ward, and a great granddaughter Aria Reilly She was preceded in death by her husband Myles Reilly, Sr. and her grandson Michael Ward.

A memorial service will be offered for her on May 9th at St. Margaret's Church at 11 AM, followed by a celebration of her life immediately afterwards in the Adult Education Center also at St. Margaret's church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 29, 2020
