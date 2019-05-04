Home

On May 2, 2019, Beatrice Rief; cherished sister of the late Rita Rudo, Rona Simon, William Rief, and Merrell Rief; beloved daughter of the late Etta and Nathan Rief; also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.Funeral services and interment will be held at Bnai Israel Cemetery - 3701 Southern Avenue on Sunday, May 5, at 10am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2700 F Street NW Washington, DC 20566.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 4, 2019
