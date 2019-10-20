Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-8720
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center - Timonium
2325 York Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrix Carpenter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrix M. Carpenter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrix M. Carpenter Notice
On Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Beatrix Marie Carpenter (nee Ray) of Baltimore, age 88 passed away. Devoted mother of Sharon M. Rich and her husband Gary; loving grandmother of Kenneth Rutledge and his wife Jennifer; great grandmother of Elizabeth and John Rutledge.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10-11 AM, with a memorial service beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Beatrix with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrix's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now