On Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Beatrix Marie Carpenter (nee Ray) of Baltimore, age 88 passed away. Devoted mother of Sharon M. Rich and her husband Gary; loving grandmother of Kenneth Rutledge and his wife Jennifer; great grandmother of Elizabeth and John Rutledge.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10-11 AM, with a memorial service beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Beatrix with memorial contributions to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019