Suddenly on February 4, 2020, Becki Ward-Chick passed away. The daughter of Marylee Freels and the late Boyd Freels, she is survived by her husband David Chick; her children Matthew (Larin) and their daughter Quinn, Kristopher (Tina), and Ashlee (Matt); her sister Robin (Bill), Zach and Lauren. She is also survived by many other family members.
The family will receive friends on Saturday at Ruck Towson Funeral Home from 2 to 4 pm, at which time a Memorial Service will begin.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2020