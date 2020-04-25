|
On April 8, 2020, Belinda Joy Matheny, age 68, went home to be with the Lord. Devoted wife of 50 years to Daniel Matheny, cherished daughter of the late James and Annalee Housley, loving mother of Jason Matheny and his wife Heather, adoring grandmother of Faith Matheny, dear sister of Peggy Geyer and her husband Bobby, Portia Tabor and her husband Lou, Chris Housley and his wife Wanda, and the late Wayne Housley, dear niece of Violet Flynn, loving daughter-in-law of Jennie Matheny and the late Ora Lee Matheny Jr, dear sister-in-law of Bonnie Nicolaus and the late William "Nick" Nicolaus, the late Charles Matheny and his wife Claudia, and Karen Matheny. She is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your local humane society or animal shelters.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 25, 2020