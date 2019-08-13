|
|
Bella Levin (nee Weinstein) passed away on August 11, 2019 at the age of 91 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Sidney Levin, and is survived by children, Gary Marc (Carol) Levin, Beth Marcy (Michael) Schlein and Mindy Kay (Arieh) Zacks, grandchildren, Lyra Levin, Ryn Levin, Scott (Keri) Schlein, Bryan Schlein, Joshua Schlein, Amy (Ron) Harrington and Stacie Zacks, and great-grandchildren, Samuel Brett Schlein, R.J. Harrington and Charlotte Sydney Harrington. Bella was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Bessie Weinstein.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, August 13, at 11 am. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery - Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208 or the . In mourning at 12 Latimore Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, immediately following interment through Thursday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2019